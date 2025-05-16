Miss World 2025 contestants explore Experium Eco Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 contestants on Friday, May 16, were spotted soaking in the natural beauty of Experium Eco Park. The contestants explored the lush, music-filled park that houses over 25,000 plant species from 85 countries.

Among the botanical wonders were rare trees valued between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3.5 crore, drawing awe and admiration from the visitors. The eco park, known for its global biodiversity and immersive green experience, served as a serene break for the contestants.

About Experium Eco Park in Hyderabad

Experium Eco Park in Hyderabad is a one-stop paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. Whether it’s a family picnic, a romantic outing, or a fun day with friends, Experium offers a wide range of attractions and activities to suit every mood.

The park in Hyderabad is home to an impressive collection of 25,000 plant species from 85 countries including Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, Spain, and Italy. Visitors can wander through beautifully curated Japanese Gardens, discover a 3,000-year-old wishing tree, and explore vibrant floral zones and adventure trails. A 12-acre man-made beach adds to the charm, perfect for unwinding by the water.

With 600 selfie spots and 20 stainless steel sculptures scattered throughout, there are endless opportunities to capture memories.

