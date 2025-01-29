Anchor Suma’s video tour: Inside Hyderabad’s new Experium Eco Park

Hyderabad now has a new tourist attraction, Experium Eco Park. Located near Chilkur Balaji Temple, this 150-acre park is a mix of nature, adventure, and entertainment. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Tourism and Culture of Telangana Jupally Krishna Rao, and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi inaugurated this park on Tuesday and it has been among top trends ever since then.

Popular Telugu TV anchor Suma Kanakala also posted a video on Instagram, showing the park’s highlights.

What’s Special About Experium Eco Park? Experium is India’s biggest eco-park, developed over six years with an investment of Rs. 50 crores. It has many unique attractions.

Nature and Greenery

The park has 25,000 plant species from 85 countries. Some trees are rare and worth Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3.5 crores.

"Discover the Magic of Experium: Hyderabad's Newest Park Adventure Awaits! 🌳🎉 Opening Tomorrow.



📅 Date: Tuesday, 28th January 2025

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM

📍 Venue: Proddutur Village, Chilukuru Balaji Temple Road, Hyd

Suma Kanakala’s Viral Video

Suma Kanakala shared an Instagram video touring the park. She highlighted century-old trees, rare plants, the artificial beach, beautiful sculptures, and the zipline experience. Her post quickly went viral, making people eager to visit.

Tollywood Star Chiranjeevi’s Praise Actor Chiranjeevi, who attended the launch, praised the park’s founder Ramadugu Ramdev. He shared how Ramdev’s vision turned into a world-class tourist spot.

Entertainment and Adventure

India’s largest Hampi-style theater seats 1,500 people. A 12-acre artificial beach offers a seaside experience. India’s first four-way zipline spans 1 km. The park also features India’s biggest snow park, a five-acre pub, and a drive-in LED theater for outdoor movies.

Visitors can enjoy the world’s first tree café, where they can drink coffee surrounded by nature. There is also an underwater restaurant where guests can dine surrounded by marine life. A 10,000-seat convention center is under development.

Why Visit Experium Eco Park? The park offers a unique blend of nature, adventure, and entertainment. It is great for photos, family trips, and fun experiences. India’s first artificial beach, snow park, and tree café make it a must-visit destination.