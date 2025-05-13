Miss World 2025 contestants to experience marfa, shopping at Charminar

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Miss World 2025 events in Hyderabad, 109 contestants from across the world will arrive at Charminar in four special buses and will be welcomed with Marfa music, a traditional and energetic musical style popular in the Old City of Hyderabad during special Heritage Walk on Tuesday.

A photo shoot has been arranged at Charminar, showcasing the historic landmark along with the international beauty contestants.

After the photo session, the group will visit the famous Laad Bazaar, also known as Chudi Bazaar. They will shop at nine specially selected stores known for their traditional bangles, pearls, and decorative items. These include Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale.

The contestants will also watch live demonstrations of how traditional bangles are made, giving them a close look at the city’s skilled craftsmanship.

Later in the evening, a cultural dinner will be hosted at the historic Chowmahalla Palace. The guests will enjoy a mehendi (henna) ceremony and get the chance to wear traditional Nizami clothing.

As part of the cultural showcase, short films highlighting the tourist attractions and cultural richness of Telangana will be screened. The contestants will also explore the palace’s museum, which includes Nizam-era weapons, royal items, and historical artifacts, offering them a deeper experience of Hyderabad’s royal heritage.

Officials have made detailed arrangements to ensure the success of this international event, reflecting the city’s hospitality and cultural pride.