Miss World 2025: Telangana targets increase in global tourism footprint



Hyderabad: Telangana will be hosting the 72nd Miss World pageant from May 7 to May 31, 2025, using the international event as a platform for projecting the tourism, culture, and economy of the state.

The high-profile event, which has 3,000 global media partners on board, will see 140 nations represented with participants from a variety of domains like medicine, engineering, sports, and social work.

Miss World 2025: Tourism game-changer for Telangana

Telangana will convert the Miss World pageant into a tourist and investment lure by presenting the state’s vast heritage, safety, and infrastructure.

Key initiatives of the pageant:

Infrastructure showcase: Telangana will showcase Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), strong road connectivity, and the hospitality industry to international tourists.

Cultural integration: Telangana’s handloom sector, folk dance, music, and cuisine will feature prominently, with guided tours for participants and the press.

Eco-Tourism promotion: Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves, Jodeghat Valley, and other ecotourism destinations will be showcased.

Medical Tourism in the limelight: Hyderabad’s medical centres as the “Vaccine Capital of the World” will be projected to the global market.

Increased safety: Special tourist police personnel and improved surveillance will mark Telangana as one of the safest tourist destinations for singles and global travellers.

The impact on global perception of Telangana

The Miss World 2025 pageant will project Telangana as a top global tourist and investment destination that fosters economic growth, job opportunities, and global partnerships. The government is going to engage the top 50 marquee investors to stimulate rural tourism circuits.

With the slogan “Telangana, Zarur Aana” (Telangana, A Must-Visit), the state seeks to make a long-lasting impact on the world map, inviting people to visit and invest in the state to explore its mix of tradition and innovation.