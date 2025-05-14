Miss World beauty pageant: KTR slams Congress govt for demolitions in Warangal

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Telangana for demolitions in Warangal town for the ongoing Miss World beauty pageant.

The former minister took to ‘X’ and posed questions to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

‘Why are demolitions being carried out in Warangal?’ asked BRS leader

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, asked Rahul Gandhi if the Congress government has a secret contract with bulldozer companies.

“What’s behind this incessant drive to destroy people’s homes & livelihoods on a daily basis? Why are demolitions being carried out in Warangal?” asked the BRS leader.

“People are being told that it’s to ‘beautify’ the route for Miss World contestants visiting today. Such a travesty that you call yourselves a Prajapaalaa! After lavish dinners at palaces and spending ₹200 plus Crores of public money on vanity, you had to resort to crumpling the poor lives under your monstrous bulldozers?” he posted.

KTR added that he demands answers from the “shameless” Congress government.

This is the latest in the series of attacks by BRS on the Congress government over the Miss World contest. The opposition party leaders questioned the huge expenditure on the beauty pageant when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy himself admitted that the state government has no money to meet the demands of the government employees or fulfil the promises made during the elections.

Lavish dinner for Miss World contestants at Chowmahalla Palace

The state government on Tuesday hosted a lavish dinner for the Miss World contestants at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad.

The contestants from 109 countries, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his family, ministers and top officials attended the dinner.

The beauty pageant, which began on May 10, is scheduled to conclude on May 31.

After dinner, a heritage walk at iconic Charminar and shopping at famous Laad Bazaar in the old city of Hyderabad, the contestants on Wednesday left for Warangal for the next event as part of the pageant.