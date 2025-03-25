Miss World pageant to promote Telangana as tourism destination across globe: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday said the Miss World pageant to be held in the state in May will promote the state globally as a tourism destination and facilitate economic activity.

Replying to a day-long debate on the voting for Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the state assembly, the minister said that during his visits to the UK for tourism promotion, he was asked where was Telangana located.

“Many countries in the world do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase Telangana’s culture to the world and attract tourists from all over the world,” Krishna Rao said.

The event would be attended by representatives from 120-140 countries and about 3,500 journalists, he said.

He further said that the state government plans to establish an international convention centre with a capacity of 20,000 people in Hyderabad on the lines of Jio World Centre in Mumbai and host a ‘Hyderabad Carnival’ like the ‘Rio Carnival’.

The debate on the voting for Demands for Grants, which covered various government departments including roads and buildings, and education, went on till late.