Miss World pageant to promote Telangana as tourism destination across globe: Minister

The debate on the voting for Demands for Grants, which covered various government departments including roads and buildings, and education, went on till late.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 12:16 am IST
Toirism minister Jupally Krishna Rao warns KTR and RS Praveen Kumar of defamation suit if they continued to lay allegations on Kollapur murders against him.
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday said the Miss World pageant to be held in the state in May will promote the state globally as a tourism destination and facilitate economic activity.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Replying to a day-long debate on the voting for Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the state assembly, the minister said that during his visits to the UK for tourism promotion, he was asked where was Telangana located.

“Many countries in the world do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase Telangana’s culture to the world and attract tourists from all over the world,” Krishna Rao said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana to hike property registration fees after Bhu Bharati launch

The event would be attended by representatives from 120-140 countries and about 3,500 journalists, he said.

He further said that the state government plans to establish an international convention centre with a capacity of 20,000 people in Hyderabad on the lines of Jio World Centre in Mumbai and host a ‘Hyderabad Carnival’ like the ‘Rio Carnival’.

The debate on the voting for Demands for Grants, which covered various government departments including roads and buildings, and education, went on till late.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 12:16 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button