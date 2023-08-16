Missing boy found dead in well in Hyderabad

Team of fire services personnel pulled out the body. Police sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy, who was reported missing, was found dead in an abandoned well on Wednesday.

The boy was missing since Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in Narsingi in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Bandi (6) had gone to a kirana shop on Tuesday evening to buy something. When he did not return home, his parents began searching in the neighbourhood. As they could not find him till late in the night, they lodged a missing complaint with Narsingi Police Station.

After a frantic search, police found the body in a well on Wednesday.

A team of fire services personnel pulled out the body. Police sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

An investigation has been launched to find out if the boy accidentally fell into the well or there was any foul play. As the well has no protection walls, the boy is believed to have accidentally fell into it.

