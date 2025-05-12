Hyderabad’s beloved DLF food street, a bustling hub for late-night bites and diverse flavours, has temporarily closed its shutters. The closure was prompted by a road widening project in the Gachibowli area, and while the authorities have promised to bring it back, it has still caused a stir in the foodie community of Hyderabad.

Luckily, the city’s vibrant food scene is far from quiet. From the lively lanes of Madhapur to the subtle charm of Shantinagar, Hyderabad is brimming with alternative food streets that offer just as many flavours. So if you’re craving hot piping momos or a comforting bowl of Maggi, these 6 food streets step up to fill the DLF-shaped void in your life.

Check out this list by Siasat.com to see where you should head next while DLF takes a well-deserved breather.

Best food streets in Hyderabad

1. IDL Lake

Touted as the next best alternative to DLF, IDL Lake Street in Kukatpally has gained a huge following in recent years. The food street comes alive, especially during the evenings, with 15-20 food stalls offering a range of dishes like Chinese, shawarma, samosas, momos, dosas and bamboo chicken biryani.

2. Sindhi Colony

Next up is Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad, which is a haven for foodies, especially vegetarians. From pizzas, bhajjis and ice creams to paan, vada pav and chaat, this street offers everything. When going here, don’t miss the popular Punjabi Paratha House, Chachaji Vada pav and Dimmy Pan Palace.

3. Madhapur

This is one of the latest food streets that have sprouted in Hyderabad. Between Karachi Bakery and Pace Hospitals, Madhapur’s main road transforms into a lively food street at night. The 300-meter stretch hosts numerous food stalls serving a mix of regional and international cuisine. It is a favourite late-night spot for local techies.

4. Secretariat

Located near the Telangana Secretariat, this food street offers a variety of affordable treats, with many items priced under Rs. 500. Popular choices here include momos, cheesecakes, waffles, Chinese street food and pasta. It is a go-to spot for quick, budget-friendly bites in the heart of the city.

5. Shantinagar Colony

Shantinagar Colony’s GHMC food street features around 15 neatly arranged kiosks that offer diverse options for foodies. When going here, do not miss the kebab stall, mocktails stall, chaat stall and pizza stall. The unique aspect of this street is the comfortable seating it provides, making it ideal for families and huge groups to enjoy street food in a relaxed manner.

6. High Court road

This is one of the oldest food streets in Hyderabad and it is famous for its traditional vegetarian offerings. Notably, Jai Maajisa’s stall, aka ‘High Court ki Jalebi’ serves the best evening snacks one can get in the city. When going here, you must try the jalebis, samosas, kachoris, pani puri and kulfis.