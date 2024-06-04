Missing Hyderabad student located in US: Police

The 23-year-old student from Hyderabad Nitheesha Kandula who was reported missing in the US on May 28 has been located.

The police said that she was “located and is safe.” However, it was not disclosed when and where she had been located, reported TOI.

According to media reports, the Hyderabad student was last seen in Los Angeles, California and was reported missing ever since. She was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and around 160 pounds (72.5 kgs) in weight with black hair and black eyes.

Telangana student goes missing

Recently, a 25-year-old Telangana student went missing in Chicago, US.

The student, identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, is pursuing a master’s degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin.

Earlier, a 25-year-old Hyderabad student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, went missing in the US city of Cleveland. Later, he was found dead.

Hyderabad student dies in US road accident

Apart from recent incidents of Indian students going missing in the US, they are also losing their lives due to road accidents.

Last year, a 24-year-old Hyderabad student, Pratiksha Kunwar, who was pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis, lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas, in the US. According to Pratiksha’s elder sister, Pratibha Kunwar, the accident occurred on the night of October 15 when Pratiksha, along with her sister Priyanka, friend Sai Teja, and driver Varun, was travelling in a car.

This incident is not the first in which a Hyderabad student has lost their life in a road accident in the US. Unfortunately, many students have met with similar tragedies in road mishaps before.