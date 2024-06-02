Hyderabad student goes missing in US

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad attending Cal State University San Bernardino has been missing in the US since May 28, 2024.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old girl, identified as Nitheesha Kandula, went missing in Los Angeles, California.

#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165. pic.twitter.com/pZaJ35iwuq — Chief John Guttierez (@guttierez_john) June 1, 2024

Telangana student goes missing

Recently, a 25-year-old Telangana student went missing in Chicago, US.

The student, identified as Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, is pursuing a master’s degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin.

Earlier, a 25-year-old Hyderabad student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, went missing in the US city of Cleveland. Later, he was found dead.

Hyderabad student dies in US road accident

Apart from recent incidents of Indian students going missing in the US, they are also losing their lives due to road accidents.

Last year, a 24-year-old Hyderabad student, Pratiksha Kunwar, who was pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis, lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas, in the US.

According to Pratiksha’s elder sister, Pratibha Kunwar, the accident occurred on the night of October 15 when Pratiksha, along with her sister Priyanka, friend Sai Teja, and driver Varun, was traveling in a car.

This incident is not the first in which a Hyderabad student has lost their life in a road accident in the US. Unfortunately, many students have met with similar tragedies in road mishaps before.