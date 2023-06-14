Hyderabad girl studying in United Kingdom murdered in London

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old girl from Hyderabad who was pursuing her studies in London on a UK student visa, was brutally murdered.

Tejaswini Reddy, a resident of Champapet, Hyderabad, last year embarked on a journey to fulfill her educational aspirations in the United Kingdom. Like many other Indian students, she secured a UK student visa to pursue higher studies in London.

Tragically, Tejaswini who used to stay along with her friends in London become a victim of a horrific crime.

A Brazilian man attacked her with a knife, taking her life. The motive behind the murder still remains unknown.

Tejaswini Reddy’s demise highlights the pressing issue of Indians safety abroad. Recently, another Hyderabad girl, Aishwarya lost her life in a shooting incident in Texas. Later, her mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad with the help of Telugu Association of North America (TANA).