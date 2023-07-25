Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead in Visakhapatnam

Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead in Visakhapatnam (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, who went missing last week, was found dead here on Tuesday.

The body of Karthik (21) was found at a beach here. He was suspected to have died by suicide

Police shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

A student of B. Tech (Mechanical) second year had left the campus on July 17. His phone was also switched off.

On receipt of the information from the IIT authorities, his parents rushed to the institute on July 19. They lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy rural police.

Police and the student’s family members searched him at various places.

During the investigation, police traced the mobile phone signal to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

A team of policemen along with Karthik’s parents left for Visakhapatnam. The student hails from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district.

IIT Hyderabad is located at Kandi in Sangareddy district.

