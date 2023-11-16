Missing voters list: Telangana HC adjourns Cong candidate’s plea

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court adjourned a writ petition filed by the Congress’ Nampally candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan, seeking a direction for the supply of a list of absentee, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters.

Feroz Khan in his petition, complained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had failed to prepare and produce such a list. The court meanwhile inquired about the specific legal provision under which the petitioner believed he was entitled to the supply of the list.

The bench headed by two judges however noted that such a request was not explicitly reflected in the prayer clause of the writ petition.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel sought an adjournment to amend the prayer clause in the petition and to cite the relevant legal provisions that support the petitioner’s right to receive such a list.

Expressing the inability to issue an immediate directive and considering that the polling and counting dates had been announced already, the court adjourned the matter to November 20.