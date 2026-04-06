As we step into peak summer, mangoes take over homes, markets, and conversations. While most of us enjoy familiar varieties, there exists a fascinating world of luxury mangoes in India rare, carefully cultivated, and priced so high that they are often seen as status symbols rather than everyday fruit.

Here is a look at some of the most expensive mangoes in India, listed from the highest price to the more accessible premium varieties, along with where they are grown.

1. Miyazaki Mango (Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal)

The Miyazaki mango, originally from Japan, is the most expensive mango grown in India today. Recognised by its deep red colour and exceptional sweetness, it is cultivated in limited pockets under highly controlled conditions. Because of its rarity and precision farming, the price can go up to Rs.2.5-Rs.3 lakh per kg, making it a true luxury item.

2. Kohitur Mango (Murshidabad, West Bengal)

The Kohitur mango carries a royal legacy and was once grown exclusively for nawabs. Today, it is extremely rare and difficult to cultivate. Its price ranges between Rs.3,000 and Rs.12,000 per piece, placing it among India’s most exclusive mangoes.

3. Noorjahan Mango (Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh)

Known for its extraordinary size, the Noorjahan mango can weigh between 2 to 3 kilograms per fruit. Grown mainly in Alirajpur, it is both rare and visually striking. Prices typically range from Rs.500 to Rs.1,500 per fruit.

4. Imam Pasand / Himayat (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

A favourite in Hyderabad, Imam Pasand also known as Himayat is widely grown in South India. It is known for its rich flavour, smooth texture, and historical connection to the Mughal era. Prices generally range from Rs.500 to Rs.1,000 per kg.

5. Alphonso / Hapus (Ratnagiri, Devgad, Konkan region, Maharashtra)

Alphonso mango is one of the most popular premium varieties in India. Grown in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, it is known for its strong aroma, sweetness, and creamy pulp. Depending on quality and season, it can cost between Rs.1,000 and Rs.2000 per dozen.

6. Sindhri Mango (Gujarat and Rajasthan border regions, also imported)

Sindhri mango is known for its long shape, bright yellow colour, and juicy, fibreless pulp. While traditionally associated with the Sindh region, it is also grown in parts of western India. It is considered a premium variety and is widely appreciated for its sweetness. Priced upto Rs.3000 per piece

7. Kesar Mango (Gir, Junagadh, Gujarat)

Kesar mango, grown in Gujarat, is recognised for its saffron-coloured pulp and rich aroma. It is widely exported and remains a premium yet relatively accessible variety compared to rarer mangoes.

Why Are These Mangoes So Expensive?

Several factors contribute to the high prices of these mangoes. Limited production, specific regional growing conditions, careful cultivation methods, and high demand all play a role. Many of these varieties are seasonal and require ideal weather, making them even more exclusive.

From rare international varieties to royal Indian favourites, these mangoes show how a simple fruit can turn into a luxury. Yet, for most people in Hyderabad, the joy of mango season remains simple a slice of sweetness that defines summer.