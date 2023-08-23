Mizoram bridge collapse kills 17 construction workers; PM announces ex-gratia

Aizawl: At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, officials said.

According to railway and police officials 17 bodies have been recovered so far.

Breaking News: Under construction railway bridge collapses in #Joram, 17 killed, 35 to 40 labourers were working on the bridge at the time of the accident, rescue operation continues pic.twitter.com/Mf1wytATzD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 23, 2023

Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang.

Also Read Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram

The accident site is about 21 km from Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga deeply saddened over the mishap.

He tweeted : “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) to the next of kin of the deceased in the Aizawl railway bridge collapse.

A post on the official handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, formerly Twitter, informed further that Rs 50,000 each will also be provided to the injured in the rail bridge collapse, which left 17 people dead.

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” read the post on the PMO’s official X handle.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her official handle on X to express grief over the loss of lives in the railway bridge collapse in Aizawl.

“Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to the loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district,” the West Bengal chief minister posted on X.

“Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with the Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help,” Mamata added.

“We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. The situation is under watch,” the West Bengal CM posted.

(With inputs from ANI)