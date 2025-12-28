Mizoram Home Minister condemns attacks on Christians, urges peace

Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga and other leaders, including state Congress president Lal Thanzara, on Sunday condemned a series of attacks targeting members of Christian community and alleged attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations in different parts of the country.

Sapdanga expressed concern and anguish over the incident at St. Mary’s School in Assam’s Nalbari district where activists of a fringe outfit allegedly forced their way into the school, vandalising Christmas decorations and disturbing the celebration on Christmas eve.

“Such acts go against the spirit of Secularism and have no place in our democratic framework. It must be condemned in the strongest terms,” the home minister of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, said in a statement.

Citing that Christmas is a time that reminds humanity of peace, goodwill, and compassion, Sapdanga said any attempt to disturb communal harmony and to create fear among worshippers is deeply distressing and unacceptable.

He appreciated the authorities in Assam for their timely response and firm action in nabbing the culprits involved in the incident.

“The rule of law must prevail, and those responsible should face appropriate legal consequences,” he said.

Sapdanga also appealed to the people of all religious communities to uphold mutual respect, unity, and understanding.

“Let us continue to work together to ensure that peace, harmony, and the spirit of brotherhood remain the guiding principles of our regions,” he said.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also condemned the alleged attacks on Christians, vandalism of festival decorations and disruption of Christmas carols in different parts of the country during Christmas.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara, in a statement, blamed the BJP for the incidents, saying, “Secularism is being systematically dismantled under its (BJP) rule.”

The MPCC also called upon all political parties in the state to cut ties and withdraw support to the BJP as a mark of protest against atrocities on Christians.

Lal Thanzara claimed that Christmas celebrations were being attacked and disturbed allegedly by organisations affiliated with the BJP, like the RSS, Bajrang Dal, and VHP, which was a matter of shame for the country at a time when Christmas was celebrated enthusiastically around the world.

He said that the recent atrocities against Christian minority perpetrated allegedly by Hindu vigilante groups have exposed the BJP’s failure to protect minorities in the country.

“Such incidents are not isolated. In BJP-ruled states, these organisations have been emboldened to act with impunity. In Assam’s Nalbari district, preparation for Christmas celebrations at St. Mary’s School was destroyed, exposing the BJP’s failure to protect minorities and uphold the constitution,” Lal Thanzara said.

The Congress president alleged that Christian community faced as many as 834 incidents of persecution in 2024 and children participating in Christmas celebrations were also being assaulted.

“This alarming rise in persecution of Christians clearly reflects a pattern of targeted intimidation and religious suppression in the country,” he alleged.

“We stand in solidarity with all persecuted Christians and demand immediate accountability against those responsible. We urge missionaries and believers to continue their faith and service courageously, without fear or intimidation,” Lal Thanzara added.