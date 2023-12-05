Mizoram: MNF selects Lalchhandama Ralte as legislature party leader

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga- IANI

Aizawl: The MNF, which suffered defeat in the Mizoram assembly polls, on Tuesday appointed outgoing education minister Lalchhandama Ralte as the leader of its legislature party.

In a meeting held at the residence of outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga, MNF adviser Lalrintluanga Sailo, who was elected from Dampa assembly constituency, was made deputy leader of the legislature party.

The move comes after the Mizo National Front (MNF) witnessed a poll debacle with securing only 10 seats of the 40-member assembly.

Zoramthanga, who resigned as the MNF chief, also lost his Aizawl East-I seat to ZPM vice president Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.

MNF core committee member and Thorang MLA R Rohmingliana was appointed as secretary of the legislature party, a leader said.

Prova Chakma, the lone woman legislator from West Tuipui, was appointed as treasurer of the MNF legislature party, he said.

The party lost to the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) which got 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

Tags
