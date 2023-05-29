MJ fee highest among minority engineering colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: After Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) last year, the fee of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJ CET) become the highest among the minority engineering colleges in the state.

During the 2021-22 academic year, the fee for MJ CET stood at Rs. 1.1 lakh per annum. However, the recent fee hike has elevated it to Rs. 1.25 lakh per annum, marking an increase of over 13 percent.

Among the 159 private engineering colleges in Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) currently holds the record for the highest fee collection, amounting to Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum for the next three years.

While MJ CET’s fee remains the highest among Muslim minority colleges, the Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology follows closely as the second-highest, charging Rs. 93 thousand per annum for engineering courses.

Following is the list of the Muslim minority colleges in Telangana and their fees

College Name Fee fixed SHADAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 50000 MUMTAZ COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &TECHNOLOGY 45000 MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND

TECHNOLOGY 125000 AZIZA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 45000 SHADAN WOMEN’S COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &

TECHNOLOGY 55000 DECCAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 76000 NAWAB SHAH ALAM KHAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 60000 SANA ENGINEERING COLLEGE 67000 DR. VRK WOMEN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 45000 LORDS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 93000

Apart from tuition fees, students are required to pay various other charges. These include a one-time admission fee of Rs. 2000, an annual payment of Rs. 1000 towards student-related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum for Common Services, and a one-time library and laboratory deposit fee of Rs. 1000.

In addition to addressing the fee structure for local students, the Telangana government has also taken steps to regulate fees for NRI students admitted to B.Tech courses in engineering colleges. According to the recommendations received from the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), the upper limit for fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set at $5000 per annum.