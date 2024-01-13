MK Stalin dismisses rumours of son being elevated to Dy CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 13th January 2024 8:05 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin (File photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, January 13, dismissed rumours that his son and state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was being elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a statement, he said that Udayanidhi Stalin has himself dispelled the rumours by stating that all the ministers under the Chief Minister were his deputies and thus scotched all the speculations.

Stalin, who is also the President of the DMK, said that rumours were spread to dampen the enthusiasm of the party’s youth wing conference.

The statement also said that false rumours were spread about the Chief Minister’s ill health but he was working for the people of the state with full health.

