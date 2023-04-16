MK Stalin thanks Kejriwal for joining move against governors

On April 9, Stalin had urged the President and the Union government to fix a time frame for the governors to give their assent to bills.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th April 2023 3:31 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (file photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday thanked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for joining the move against governors.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier called upon Chief Ministers’ of non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions in their respective assemblies to fix time frame for governors to pass bills.

Stalin, on his Twitter handle, wrote, “Thank you for commending TNLA’s resolution and join our bandwagon. Indeed the supremacy of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No ‘appointed’ Governor shall undermine the power and responsibilities of ‘elected’ governments. He also said: Thee Paravattum (Let the fire spread.)”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Stalin lauds KCR for 125 ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

On April 9, Stalin had urged the President and the Union government to fix a time frame for the governors to give their assent to bills.

The resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s statement that the bill withheld means it is ‘dead’.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th April 2023 3:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button