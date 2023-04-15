Stalin lauds KCR for 125 ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday lauded Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for unveiling the 125 feet bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary (April 14).

“Congratulations to Hon @TelanganaCMO on unveiling the 125 ft bronze statue of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The thought of placing Ambedkar’s statue as a giant symbol of equality between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat is apposite & awe-inspiring,” he tweeted.

Both Stalin and KCR, are currently at loggerheads with the BJP-led centre on several issues. The BRS and DMK on some issues like Hindi imposition and state’s rights have raised their voices in unison.

The statue which weighs about 465 tons is installed on a pedestal that is 50 feet tall and houses a museum and a gallery exhibiting important life events of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The statue is located next to the new secretariat building that has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar by the Telangana government.