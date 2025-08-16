MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal continues barbs against Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Continuing barbs against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the cabinet berth ‘promised’ to him, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has questioned him over the delay in constituency development funds, remarking, “Positions are all yours… but are the funds also only yours?”

Addressing a public meeting at Ellagiri village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday night, August 15, during the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajgopal Reddy expressed frustration over stalled works in his constituency.

“The contractor is refusing to continue work on the Veligonda–Choutuppal road project because bills have not been cleared. These clearances require the chief minister’s approval. That is why I raised this concern directly to him. I am not criticising either the chief minister or the party,” he clarified.

Munugode deprived of funds for nearly 20 months: Rajgopal

The MLA alleged that Munugode has been deprived of funds for nearly 20 months. “Not a single rupee has been released for roads or buildings. Even after repeated requests and approaching ministers numerous times, there has been no response. Should I not question whether posts and funds are being monopolised?” he asked.

On the issue of a possible ministerial post, Rajgopal Reddy said the decision rests with the party’s high command. “If a ministerial position comes my way, no one can stop it. And when it does, it will be for ensuring justice to the people,” he asserted.

Turning to the forthcoming local body elections, he urged voters to elect capable leaders. “Together with good representatives, I can continue to fight for and secure much-needed funds for the development of Munugode,” he said.