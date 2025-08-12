Telangana Congress MLA Raj Gopal Reddy demands cabinet seat again

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Raj Gopal Reddy on Tuesday, August 12, urged the Telangana government “to be just to the people of his constituency” and once again demanded a ministerial position once again in public.

Addressing a gathering in Munugode, the MLA urged the Telangana government not to withhold funds allocated for the development of his constituency. Raj Goapl Reddy sought the establishment of a government hospital in Munugode, alleging that private hospitals and private schools are very expensive for the people of the constituency.

He once questioned the ruling Telangana Congress government regarding a cabinet berth. “Some people say that the equation between me and the government is not working, what equation is it?,” he asked following the inauguration of the new panchayat office in Munugode.

Referring to his brother and Telangana roads and building minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Raj Gopal asked, “When I was taken into the party, didn’t you know that we were brothers?” he added that both of them are politically strong.

His brother is currently the Telangana roads and buildings minister in the state cabinet. The Munugode MLA further raked up the issue regarding cabinet berth and questioned why it wasn’t possible to have three ministers from Nalgonda district when there are three ministers from Khammam district.