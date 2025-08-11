Sultan Bazar police nab six in Koti burglary, recover Rs 8 lakh loot

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar police on Sunday, August 10, arrested six members of a criminal inter-state shutter lifting gang in connection with a robbery at a mobile shop at Koti and recovered Rs 8 lakh in looted cash and six mobile phones in their possession.

As per the police, the gang burgled at Laxmi Mobiles in Gujarathi Galli, Koti, during the wee hours of August 4. The gang broke open the grill and shutter locks and stole Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter. Parasaram (A6), it is alleged, masterminded the operation and informed the gang about the money kept at the shop on Sundays. Following his cue, five associates came to Hyderabad from Rajasthan and Gujarat, stayed at Honest Lodge in Dilsukhnagar, and committed the burglary after performing a recce.

Also Read Telangana ex-servicemen threaten boycott of duties if not paid as assured by HYDRAA

A task force team, headed by Detective Inspector P. Dharma Rao under the command of ACP Sultan Bazar, studied CCTV cameras and undertook technical surveillance to trace the suspects. The latter were picked up on August 10 from the lodge in Dilsukhnagar.

Police added that some of the accused are repeat offenders. A1 to A3 were earlier in a shutter lifting case in Thane district, Maharashtra, in which ₹5.79 crore worth of jewelery was pilfered in 2024. A1 was also booked in 2021 in Nizamabad for an “attention diversion” theft case.

DCP (East Zone) Dr. B. Balaswamy appreciated the team’s prompt response and declared rewards for the officers.