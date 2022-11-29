MLAs poaching case: Tushar Vellapplly moves HC seeking CBI probe, stay on SIT

Hyderabad: Tushar Vellappally, one of the seven accused in the MLAs poaching case, on Monday approached the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the matter and a stay on the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In his petition, Tushar has mentioned Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and three other accused as respondents. It is to be noted that Tushar is the president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala.

The BDJS president in his petition said that SIT had issued him a notice under CrPC 41-A to appear on November 21. However, Tushar sought 2 weeks’ time to appear before the authority. “Showing this as non-compliance, they first issued a Look Out Notice and later made me an accused,” Tushar told the High Court.

The plaintiff alleged that the MLA poaching was staged towards the end of the Munugode by-poll. He accused chief minister KCR of using the police for political gains. “The formation of the state-level SIT is a result of this plan and, hence, we cannot rely on it. In fact, its formation is not in line with the laws of the land or the CrPC. CM himself is monitoring the probe and the SIT investigation cannot proceed further in a fair manner,” Tushar’s petition claimed.

Further, in his plea to the High Court, he claimed that Rajendranagar ACP has handed over the findings of the SIT to CM KCR. It is to be noted that the SIT had issued notice to Tushar after he failed to show up for questioning regarding the MLA poaching case. Vellappally sent an email to the SIT seeking an exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.