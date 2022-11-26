TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT issues notices to five more

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case has issued notices to five more people including one of the accused, Jaggu Swamy’s brother Mani Lal and his staff Sharat, Prashant, Vimal and Prathapan under section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.



The SIT officials have warned them of imprisonment if they failed to attend the hearing.

Also Read MLAs poaching case: Ramachandra Bharathi booked for holding multiple passports

As the remand period of the three accused in the case expired, the police produced them in court resulting in the ACB court issuing a verdict extending the remand of the accused Ramchandra Bharti, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji till December 9.

While the SIT investigation on the case is going, on one hand, Nanda Kumar’s wife Chitra Lekha, lawyers Pratap Goud and Srinivas, on the other hand, appeared before the SIT for questioning in connection with the case on Friday.



The SIT officials are reportedly grilling them over their links to Ramachandra Bharati and Simha Yajulu who attended the hearing.