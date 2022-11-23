MLAs poaching case: Ramachandra Bharathi booked for holding multiple passports

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against BJP-linked person Ramachandra Bharathi, who is arrested in the MLA poaching case, for allegedly obtaining a passport illegally by furnishing documents obtained fraudulently.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the TRS MLAs’ poaching case during the investigation found copies of a passport with the photo of Ramachandra Bharathi with a different name in the laptop seized from him. The name of the passport is mentioned as Kumar Sharma, a resident of Karnataka.

The SIT officials, suspecting that the passport was obtained fraudulently using forged documents, lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police. A case is registered under various Sections of the IPC and the Indian Passport Act.

On November 8, the Banjara Hills police booked Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three suspects arrested in the MLA poaching case, for allegedly cheating people by possessing multiple Aadhaar and PAN identity proof cards.

Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma along with Nandu Kumar, a BJP leader and Simhayaji, was arrested from the farmhouse of Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad on October 26 after the legislator alerted the police, who then laid a trap and caught the three.

During the raid at the farmhouse, various documents were recovered from the spot and suspects.