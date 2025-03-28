MLC Amer Ali Khan bats for Minority Study Circles in all Telangana districts

He pointed out that currently, the Minority Study Circle operates only in Hyderabad, leaving students from other districts without access to proper training and guidance.

Published: 28th March 2025 2:00 pm IST
Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan has urged the Telangana government to establish Minority Study Circles in all districts, similar to those available for SC, ST, and BC communities. He highlighted that extending these facilities to minority youth would help them prepare for higher education and competitive job exams.

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Council on Thursday, Amer Ali Khan pointed out that currently, the Minority Study Circle operates only in Hyderabad, leaving students from other districts without access to proper training and guidance. He stressed that many talented minority students in rural areas lack opportunities simply due to the absence of study centers in their regions.

Addressing the issue through Telangana Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhendra Reddy, he urged the state government to take immediate steps to establish Minority Study Circles across the districts. He highlighted that while the Hyderabad center provides coaching for competitive exams and higher education admissions, many students, particularly girls from other districts, are unable to access these benefits due to geographical constraints.

Additionally, Amer Ali Khan also urged the government to provide details on the modernization of the Amberpet Slaughterhouse and its tender process, ensuring that the public benefits from the planned upgrades.

