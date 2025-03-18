MLC Amer Ali Khan demands special law to protect minorities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan on Monday urged the Telangana government to introduce special legislation to curb the rising attacks on minorities.

Raising the issue as a Special Mention in the Telangana Legislative Council, Amer Ali Khan expressed concern over the increasing incidents of violence against minorities and called for immediate action to safeguard their rights.

Amer Ali Khan said that while the Congress government in Telangana was sincerely working for the welfare of minorities, sporadic incidents of attacks were creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. He pointed out that even small incidents were escalating into targeted assaults against minorities, raising concerns about their safety and dignity.

The Congress leader alleged that a political party from North India was deliberately spreading communal venom in Telangana, attempting to disrupt the state’s social harmony. He warned that if such attempts were not curtailed in time, Telangana could witness a rise in communal tensions. To prevent this, he proposed the enactment of a Minorities Atrocities (Prevention) Act, which would provide strict legal provisions to curb such attacks and ensure swift justice for victims.

Amer Ali Khan also referred to the upcoming Backward Classes (BC) Reservation Bill and urged the state government to ensure that Muslims under the BC-E category also receive its benefits. He emphasised that the inclusion of BC-E Muslims in the reservation framework was crucial for their socio-economic development and upliftment.

He reiterated that the Congress government must take proactive steps to protect minorities and uphold Telangana’s legacy of communal harmony.