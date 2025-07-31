MLC Amer Ali Khan distributes stone cutting machines to 100 beneficiaries

Hyderabad: As part of his mission to transform the lives of one lakh families, MLC Amer Ali Khan on Wednesday distributed stone cutting machines to 100 underprivileged individuals from across Telangana. The distribution event, marking the second phase of the initiative, was organised for Telangana Turka Kasha Sangsema Sangathan at the Siasat Auditorium in Hyderabad.

The programme was marked by an atmosphere of enthusiasm and unity, with several speakers delivering powerful speeches. The speakers praised Amer Ali Khan for his consistent dedication to community development and reaffirmed their support for his ongoing efforts.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Amer Ali Khan reiterated his lifelong commitment to public service. He said, “Serving the community is my first duty. Islam teaches us to work for the welfare of others.” He called upon the community to set aside internal differences and unite for common progress. “We are being left behind because we are not united. It’s time to resolve our differences and move forward together,” he added.

MLC Amer Ali Khan distributes stone cutting machines

Commenting on the Caste Survey, Amer Ali Khan highlighted that 34 lakh Muslims in Telangana fall under the backward category, yet governments have failed to allocate a fair share in resources. “I had urged the BRS government to allocate at least Rs.5,000 crore for the minority budget. When that didn’t happen, I chose to support the Congress party,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by speakers over the absence of a Muslim minister in the current Telangana Cabinet, Amer Ali Khan acknowledged the vacuum. “Yes, we need Muslim representation in the Cabinet. I too want to see a Muslim minister, but I am not putting myself forward. That is for the party to decide,” he clarified.

He further pointed out that while several Muslim leaders held ministerial positions in the past, most either focused on personal gain or failed to build sustainable leadership within the community.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of solidarity and purpose among attendees, as the initiative to empower families through livelihood support continues to gather momentum under the leadership of Amer Ali Khan.