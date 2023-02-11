MLC polls: Telangana secretariat inauguration postponed

Hyderabad: In the wake of the election code coming into force for the conduct of biennial election to two MLC posts – Teachers MLC and Hyderabad Local body MLC constituency, the inauguration of the new secretariat complex has been postponed.

In a press release issued by the chief minister’s office, the state chief secretary consulted the Central Election Commission about the Secretariat opening ceremony, which was already decided on February 17. As the response received from the commission is not promising, the already announced state secretariat inauguration program has been postponed for the time being.

The CMO informed that the next date will be announced later.