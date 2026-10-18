MMC, ASCI sign MoU on solid waste management techniques

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Saturday, October 17, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on solid waste management techniques in urban areas.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will focus on strengthening the skills of municipal corporation officials. MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy and ASCI Director General N Ramesh Kumar signed the agreement during a capacity-building programme titled “Sustainable and Circular Solid Waste Management.

The session covered modern waste-management approaches, efficient operations and sustainable practices that support environmental conservation. It also focused on implementing these practices effectively at the field level.

Special Chief Secretary for Metropolitan Administration and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan, attended the inaugural session.