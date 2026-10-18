MMC, ASCI sign MoU on solid waste management techniques

As part of the agreement, both organisations will focus on strengthening the skills of municipal corporation officials.

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MMC and ASCI members after signing the MOU
MMC and ASCI members after signing the MOU

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Saturday, October 17, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on solid waste management techniques in urban areas.

As part of the agreement, both organisations will focus on strengthening the skills of municipal corporation officials. MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy and ASCI Director General N Ramesh Kumar signed the agreement during a capacity-building programme titled “Sustainable and Circular Solid Waste Management.

The session covered modern waste-management approaches, efficient operations and sustainable practices that support environmental conservation. It also focused on implementing these practices effectively at the field level.

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Special Chief Secretary for Metropolitan Administration and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan, attended the inaugural session.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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