MMC gears up to improve traffic flow in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has announced that a blueprint will be prepared to improve traffic flow at the Sangeet Junction in Secunderabad.

On Friday, October 16, MMC Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy visited the junction and reviewed proposed works to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. Officials were asked to analyse ground-level requirements, including the feasibility of a free left turn and possible road widening. He also sought measures to improve road safety and commuter convenience.

🏙️ **Commissioner’s Field Inspection | #Bowenpally Circle**



From traffic bottlenecks to water conservation and sanitation, the MMC Commissioner inspected key locations across Bowenpally Circle and directed officials to address civic issues on priority.



🚦 **Sangeeth Junction:**… pic.twitter.com/EWi477I1ai — Commissioner, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (@MCMalkajgiri) October 16, 2026

At Bowenpally Circle, the Commissioner directed officials to improve traffic movement and address road encroachments. Reddy also inspected the road beneath the Fatehnagar flyover, including encroachments on one side of the road. Town Planning and other officials were asked to inspect the site and act as per the rules to prevent obstruction and keep the road accessible.