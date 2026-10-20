Moazzam Jahi Market clock tower stops working, GHMC unaware

Hyderabad: The iconic clock tower at Moazzam Jahi Market has been silent for a few days now, locals have alleged. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), who is responsible for its maintenance, does not seem to know how or when the clock stopped working.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Goshamahal Executive Engineer Shivanand said that the department has not received a complaint and will take action once it does.

History of Moazzam Jahi Market

The Moazzam Jahi Market was built in 1933-1935, during the reign of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. It was named after prince Moazzam Jah, second son of Osman Ali Khan and the president of the City Improvement Board.

The market was one of the projects undertaken by the board as part of urban renewal. It was meant to provide a commercial space between the Hyderabad Railway Station and the British Residency.

Over the years, the market suffered deterioration due to water seepage, rusted beams and encroachments but was restored by the GHMC and the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MAUD). It was was opened again for public on August 15, 2020.