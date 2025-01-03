Mob attacks SP office in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district

The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 3rd January 2025 10:25 pm IST
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.- PTI (File photo)

Imphal: A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer’s alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said.

Several people were reportedly injured in the attack.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.

The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.

Vehicles of district police kept within the compound of the SP’s office have been damaged.

