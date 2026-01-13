Mobile phone production to reach USD 75 bn by FY26-end: ICEA

New Delhi: Mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach USD 75 billion, comprising export of over USD 30 billion, by the end of the current fiscal year, industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Monday, January 12.

Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told PTI that India delivered strong growth in electronics production, reaching USD 133 billion in 2025, while exports continued to expand sharply.

“The Mobile Phone PLI scheme continued through 2025-26, and its impending completion in March 2026 will be another important milestone for the sector. Under this scheme, Indian mobile production scale has grown substantially, and we expect India to reach around USD 75 billion in mobile production with more than USD 30 billion in exports in FY26,” he said.

ICEA members include Apple, Foxconn, Dixon, Vivo, Oppo, and Lava.

Mohindroo said the deepening of the value chain through the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS) and semiconductor project approvals met industry expectations for an expanded ecosystem.

He said the conclusion of the mobile phone PLI scheme in March 2026 will be a key transition point for scale consolidation and planning the next phase of competitiveness.

“The next phase of growth will depend on India’s ability to scale manufacturing further, specialise across product segments, and embed itself more deeply into global value chains for both finished goods and components,” Mohindroo said.

Neil Shah, Co-Founder and VP for Research at market research and analysis firm Counterpoint, said Apple has become a poster child for India by expanding its manufacturing post-US tariffs on China and with exports from India reaching a record high.

“India will be touching almost 30 crore units of mobile phone production, and one in four smartphones produced in India was exported in 2025. High ASP (average selling price) or premium USA market is one of the largest export destinations driven by Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, also boosting the export value reaching highest ever,” Shah said.

According to the International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2025, Apple clocked its highest-ever supplies of 50 lakh iPhones for the domestic market in a quarter.

Apple leads both the premium (smartphones priced in the range of Rs 53,000-71,000 apiece) and super-premium segment (priced above Rs 71,000 apiece), which drove the growth of the country’s smartphone market in the September quarter.