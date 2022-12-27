Mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 27th December 2022 4:31 pm IST
Mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness in Bengaluru
Mumbai: Health workers during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at St George hospital in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: A health worker collects the sample for Covid-19 test during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Hospital staff check the oxygen plant during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Health workers checks the oxygen plant during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Health workers check the oxygen cylinder during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker checks the oxygen cylinder during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Nurses inside an ICU ward for Covid-19 coronavirus during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker collects the sample for Covid-19 test during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at C V Raman Government hospital in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Mumbai: Health workers take part in a mock drill conducted as part of preparedness against COVID-19, at St. George Hospital in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button