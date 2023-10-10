Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Telangana with immediate effect and all officials involved in election duty are deemed to be considered on deputation with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said video teams and flying squads will be put into action immediately for the control and the movement of any contraband, drugs, cash liquor or freebies.

“As informed by the honourable Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct comes immediately into effect. Morning after their (EC) announcement, it is deemed to have come into effect,” the official said.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the assembly poll schedule for Telangana declaring that polls will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore with men and women in equal proportion.

Narrating the Dos and Don’ts, Vikas Raj said people carrying cash should present valid documents to authorities.

On polling day, transport facility to polling booths will be provided to persons with disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens, he said, adding that for the first time in these polls, home voting facilities too would be given to senior citizens and PWD voters.

He further said no loud speaker, either static or vehicle-mounted, is permitted in the night between 10 PM to 6 AM, and all political advertisements proposed to be issued on electronic media or otherwise shall require pre-certification by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), at the district and the state level.

He said there will be special focus this time on providing facilities for voters with disabilities in the polling stations such as erecting ramps.

Senior citizens and PWD voters will be assisted by volunteers appointed by the returning officer and polling officers concerned, while a separate entry line will be set up to enable them to have a quick and pleasant voting experience, he said.