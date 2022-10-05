Moderate downpour across Telangana, heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the Dussehra celebration in Telangana, the capital witnessed a heavy downpour and thunderstorms.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will face heavy downpours from October 5 to October 11, 2022.

Also Read Telangana weather: Hyderabad to face heavy downpour between Oct 5 to 7

In the city, heavy rainfall occurred at several places Saroornagar, Uppal, Lb Nagar, OU, Amberpet, Charminar, Saidabad, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Mehidipatnam, Tolichowki, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Falaknuma, and Aramghar area on Wednesday.

A particular zone-by-zone forecast for Hyderabad city stated that the weather would be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers, with occasional periods of severe rainfall quite likely, from October 4 to 8.

Across the state, Rangareddy, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Nagarkurnool are among the districts most likely to witness heavy rain.

In many Telangana districts, isolated areas are extremely likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rain is likely to occur on October 6 in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Siddipet.

Isolated areas in these districts are extremely likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.