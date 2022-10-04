Telangana weather: Hyderabad to face heavy downpour between Oct 5 to 7

In the meantime, IMD predicts that Telangana would experience heavy rain starting on Wednesday. The State has been placed on a yellow alert for the ensuing five days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th October 2022 4:53 pm IST
New Delhi: School children walk down a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Hyderabad: The city will have moderate rainfall for the next three days beginning on Wednesday. Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) forecast on Tuesday issued a yellow alert, warning people to be on guard.

However, Tuesday is also anticipated to bring mild to moderate showers to the city of Hyderabad.

A particular zone-by-zone forecast for Hyderabad city stated that the weather would be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers, with occasional periods of severe rainfall quite likely, from October 4 to 8.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana govt reduces cutoff percentage for BC, SC/ST police job applicants

Tuesday is expected to see maximum and minimum temperatures in the city of 30 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the meantime, IMD predicts that Telangana would experience heavy rain starting on Wednesday. The State has been placed on a yellow alert for the ensuing five days.

On October 5, Rangareddy, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Nagarkurnool are among the districts most likely to see heavy rain.

In many Telangana districts, isolated areas are extremely likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rain is likely to occur on October 6 in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Siddipet.

Isolated areas in these districts are extremely likely to see thunderstorms and lightning.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button