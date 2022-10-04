Telangana govt reduces cutoff percentage for BC, SC/ST police job applicants

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday announced the reduction of the cutoff percentage for Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST), OC, and BC candidates, this year for recruitment as police personnel.

Srinivas Rao, president of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued orders on Sunday reducing the cut-off marks of candidates of the categories in the preliminary examination under the rule of reservation.

According to the instructions, the cutoff percentage for OC category has been reduced to 30 percent, BC to 25 percent and SC/ST to 20 percent.

In 2018, the cutoff percentage for OC, BC and ST/ST categories were at 40 percent, 35 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

In the implementation of the slab system, SC and ST candidates had appealed to the high court for the reduction in their cut-off marks, based on which the officials of the TSLPRB issued a supplementary notification.

With this fresh decision, around two lakh SC, ST and BC candidates will be eligible to participate in other events.

The TSLPRB conducted preliminary tests for the position of police constables on 28 August, for 6,03,955 candidates for the posts of 554 sub-inspectors (SI), 15,644 transport constables, 614 excise constables, 63 drivers, and other posts in August.

Guidelines state that the candidates are required to score equal to or more than the cutoff marks released by the recruitment board i.e. (60 marks out of 200 marks) to assure their eligibility in securing posts in the further process of selection.

The candidates will be selected for the post applied depending on his/her category, as declared.