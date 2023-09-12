Moderate earthquake hits Manipur, no damage reported

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:12 am IST
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
Representative Image

Imphal: A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district and adjoining areas late on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Peoples Career

NCS said that the moderate intensity tremor, which struck shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night, was felt in Ukhrul and adjoining districts along Myanmar and Nagaland.

Also Read
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Bay of Bengal

The quake struck at a depth of 20 km from the surface.

MS Education Academy

Manipur Disaster Management Authority said that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button