Hyderabad witnesses its first bout of rain in 2026

Moderate rainfall is forecasted across Sangareddy and Medak districts, which may extend to Siddipet and Nizamabad over the same period.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 9:26 pm IST|   Updated: 14th January 2026 9:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Parts of the city, on Wednesday, January 14, evening, experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall, which is likely to continue for the next two hours.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, Patancheru, Lingampally, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Medchal, Nizampet, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Gajularamaram would receive moderate rains.

Other parts of the city are likely to remain cloudy, with light rainfall expected during the same period.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is forecasted across Sangareddy and Medak districts, which might extend to Siddipet and Nizamabad over the same period.

