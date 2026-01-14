Hyderabad witnesses its first bout of rain in 2026

Hyderabad: Parts of the city, on Wednesday, January 14, evening, experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall, which is likely to continue for the next two hours.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, Patancheru, Lingampally, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Medchal, Nizampet, Qutbullapur, Alwal and Gajularamaram would receive moderate rains.

More visuals coming in from Hyderabad’s first rain of 2026 on Wednesday, January 14, with drizzles reported across areas such as Mehdipatnam and Somajiguda. https://t.co/oejHV4AMet pic.twitter.com/MgAsXpvp5P — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 14, 2026

Other parts of the city are likely to remain cloudy, with light rainfall expected during the same period.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is forecasted across Sangareddy and Medak districts, which might extend to Siddipet and Nizamabad over the same period.