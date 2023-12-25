Modi govt gave Muslim women ‘permanent husbands’: RSS leader

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule and credited him for ‘providing permanent husbands to Muslim women’.

This blatant statement was made during the recent ‘Sankeerthana Yatra’ in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka on December 24. He was speaking about ‘Triple Talaq’, which was declared unconstitutional in 2017 by the Supreme Court of India. In 2019, the Indian Parliament passed a bill making Triple Talaq a criminal offence with a three-year imprisonment.

“When the Modi government came to power, triple talaq was removed. The Muslim men were unhappy with this. In reality, this should have been very happy news for Muslim women. They had a different husband every day, no permanent husband. They didn’t have one single permanent husband, the Modi government gave that,” he said.

The RSS leader claimed that it was PM Modi’s intervention that made Triple Talaq illegal. “Before, Muslim women did not have stable marriages. They had different husbands every day. PM Modi gave them permanent husbands,” Bhat said.

He urged Hindus present in the meeting to consider having more than three children to ‘preserve Hindu Dharma’. “How will Hindu dharma remain if you don’t have at least three children? We will turn into minorities. The number of Hindus in India has reduced, their population has increased, and soon there will be chants of Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

He also commented on Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement to withdraw the controversial hijab ban in educational institutions, challenging him ‘if they had enough power to lift the ban’.

“By announcing that hijab ban will be lifted, the Congress government has been creating a divide among the people. However, the CM does not have the power to withdraw the ban,” he said.