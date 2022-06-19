Modi govt intends to bring RSS mindset in army  through Agnipath: Congress

New Delhi: After the announcement of the Agnipath scheme the government is facing severe criticism from the opposition parties who are demanding to roll back this scheme.

The Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday alleged that the intention of the government behind this scheme is to bring the RSS mindset in the army.

“In the wake of demonetisation the government made 60 amendments during 50 days and 376 changes were made in 10 months after the announcement of GST. The agriculture bill was withdrawn after the farmers persisted with their protest for one year . And now within 3 days of announcing the Agnipath scheme the government made amendments three times. We demand that the government roll back this scheme forth with.” Khera said.

Speaking on the Agnipath scheme the Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the government came to power with the promise of “One rank One pension” but now the government intends to implement “No rank No pension” through Agnipath scheme. “Within a span of four years a soldier will become an ex army man. It is necessary to save the youth. In order to save money we cannot sacrifice our youth,” Tiwari said.

The Police are raining batons on our youths in UP now. During the Farmer’s protest about 700 farmers died before the government withdrew the Agricultural bill. Now how many youth’s sacrifices the government intends to take to roll back this scheme,” Tiwari asked.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that every minister of the government is enumerating the benefits of Agnipath scheme. It is looking as if they are marketing some product. It is necessary to recognise this marketing mentality. “The ministers first need to tell the nation what is the need for this scheme. The Rs.20 lakhs the government is promising the youth shall go into the same account where the Rs. 15 lakh have gone earlier,” Kumar said sarcastically.