Modi in Hyderabad: YS Sharmila demands fulfilment of bifurcation promises

Hyderabad: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad, YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila demanded the fulfilment of long-pending bifurcation promises.

Appealing to the Prime Minister to announce funds for the state and various projects, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party chief said, “It has been nine years but the bifurcation issues and promises have not been addressed to date.”

“The annual budgets of the NDA government don’t bother to cater sufficient funds to Telangana and its projects,” added Sharmila.

Sharmila tweeted, “We have been tirelessly fighting against Kaleshwaram project corruption. The BJP leaders themselves termed the project as an ATM for KCR but have not taken any action or initiated any investigation. We have complained to the CAG and CBI but of no use. We expect concrete steps in this regard, where you rise above your political interests.”

గల్లీ నుంచి ఢిల్లీ వరకు ‘కాళేశ్వరం KCRకు ATM’ అని BJP లీడర్లు బుకాయిస్తున్నారు కానీ ఎంక్వైరీ చేయడం లేదు.YSRTP కాళేశ్వరం అవినీతిపై ఢిల్లీకి వెళ్లి పోరాటం చేసింది. CAG,CBIకి ఫిర్యాదు చేసినా ఇంతవరకు చర్యలులేవు.మీ రాజకీయస్వార్థం కోసం తెలంగాణ ప్రజల సొమ్మును పణంగా పెట్టడం విచారకరం.

2/3 — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) April 8, 2023

Taking a dig at the Telangana chief minister, Sharmila said, “We know KCR has no guts to question PM Modi on the pending projects and promises. His party’s fight is limited to social media and comments made in the farmhouse.”

“YSR Telangana Party committed to the wellbeing of Telangana will continue to question those who are responsible and accountable for the progress of the state,” added Sharmila.