Modi ‘jhoothon ka sardar’, Kejriwal his ‘baap’ in speaking lies: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that while Modi is “jhoothon ka sardar”, the former Delhi CM turned out to be his “baap (father)” in speaking lies.

Addressing a public meeting in Mustafabad here, Kharge trained his guns at Kejriwal specifically and said the AAP chief brought elderly Anna Hazare to Delhi by duping him and then lied to the people to garner votes.

The Congress chief urged people to clean sweep AAP with the broom, the election symbol of the Kejriwal-led party.

No immediate reaction was available from either the BJP or the AAP.

“Kejriwal made false promises and abused the Congress. He tried to defame us. He is the same person who used to say ‘I am fighting against corruption, we have to remove corruption and bring Lokpal’. He brought elderly Anna Hazare to Delhi, duped him, lied and took people’s votes,” Kharge said.

“Kejriwal came on foot to ask for votes and then made an entry into ‘sheesh mahal’. He used to drive a small car but now has a convoy of 10-20 cars. This is his simplicity.

“There is another ‘bawa’ of his in Delhi who also used to say ‘I am backward, I am a chaiwala, my mother used to clean utensils to sustain my education’, how many lies will you speak to grab power? You lie about your mother and father,” Kharge said.

“So, on one hand there is Kejriwal and on the other is his ‘Bawa’ Modi. They are both jhooton ke Sardar (chieftains of liars). Both will ruin the country,” Kharge said.

Citing the “unfulfilled” promises made by Modi to farmers and on providing employment, Kharge said, “That is why I repeatedly sat Modi saheb ‘Jhoothon ka Sardar hain’ and Kejriwal turned out to be his ‘baap (father)’ in speaking lies after lies”.

“Kejriwal said water from Haryana is poisoned. Modi says it is a lie. Both are lying, they are two sides of the same coin. Keep these liars away. Give us one chance,” the Congress chief told the electorate.

He said that in getting the country’s independence and building the country, India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru played a key role.

“When did we get independence, Modi and Mohan Bhagwat will not say 15 August 1947. While Modi will say in 2014, Bhagwat will say in 2024 when Ram mandir was built. Have some shame, people sacrificed themselves for the country, gave up everything and then they built this country. Babasaheb Ambedkar who belongs to the Dalit community gave us the Constitution,” he said.

“Tell him this time you have the broom and you will sweep him clean. Who will be CM is not important but who will save the country and work for the welfare of the people is important,” Kharge said.

In an apparent reference to the 2020 Delhi riots, Kharge asked where were Kejriwal and BJP leaders when incidents took place in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi came to stand with the people, Kharge said in the Mustafabad Assembly constituency which was affected by the riots.

Hitting out at Kejriwal and Modi, Kharge said they fight for power while former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had a chance to become the prime minister twice but she made Manmohan Singh the PM.

“Kejriwal is not leaving his chair… he put a woman in the chair and says in front of her that she is a temporary CM. This is a shameful thing to say and if you encourage people of such mindset then you are doomed,” Kharge said.

He also targeted Modi over the state of the economy and said that as the Gujarat chief minister, Modi talked about the rupee being in the ICU but now it is on a “ventilator” at over Rs 86 to the US dollar.

In an apparent reference to the AIMIM, Kharge also cautioned people against those dividing the votes of Muslims and Dalits. The AIMIM has fielded Tahir Hussain from the seat.

Kharge also slammed the PM for talking about ‘400 paar’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said his “arrogance” was shattered by the people. The Congress chief asked people to give party candidate Ali Mehdi a chance and said he would serve them with full dedication.