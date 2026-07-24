Modi messed with the wrong people: KTR on Gen Z protests

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded the Centre to immediately sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and bring education reforms in the country by discussing them in Parliament and placing the draft legislation before the country.

Also seeking action against those who perpetrated violence against the protesting students in Delhi, he demanded that all cases filed against the student protesters across the country be withdrawn.

KTR addressed a huge gathering of BRS workers and students who protested against the police action against the students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday, July 24.

“Narendra Modi messed with the wrong people. Gen Z is changing everything, whether it was in Nepal or Sri Lanka. Why are you attracting the anger of the youth across the country just to protect one minister?” he said.

Students come out in large numbers voluntarily to participate in the protest against the police action on students in Delhi, organised by BRSV at Dharna Chowk on Friday, July 24. pic.twitter.com/XWQnmlMPAt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2026

More than just NEET protest: KTR

Observing that the students across the country were coming onto the streets not just against the NEET paper leak issue, KTR said that this was the anger simmering for the past 12 years among the youth, who have realised how the Centre has been cheating them by playing politics in the name of religion.

Terming the police action against the protesting students as “state violence,” KTR said that any human with a heart won’t be silent against the way the students were treated in Delhi.

“Did they ask for Modi, Amit Shah or Dharmendra Pradhan’s chair? Did they seek political power? They are only seeking justice, accountability in the system and reforms. If there is anyone in the Centre with a heart, they should speak with the students and resolve their issues,” KTR noted.

Students turned out in large numbers, holding placards, to participate in a protest against the paper leak and the police crackdown in Delhi. The demonstration was organised by BRSV at Dharna Chowk on Friday, July 24. pic.twitter.com/B00m3IPKi5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 24, 2026

Also Read KTR chooses NEET protest in Hyderabad over birthday celebrations

KTR’s car blocked

The BRS leader also criticised the Youth Congress workers who tried to block his car from heading towards Dharna Chowk.

He questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not going to Delhi to stand with the Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and support the protesting students.

“While the entire country is going to Delhi, Revanth Reddy is hiding in Kodangal. It is because he is scared that if he goes to Delhi, the cash for vote case against him will be fast-tracked?” KTR said.

“What problem does Youth Congress have if I came to show solidarity with the students? Our fight is with the Centre. Revanth Reddy is not responding even after Rahul Gandhi is showing support to the students. Even in his sleep, Revanth Reddy is uttering the name of K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). What is the link between the NEET paper leak and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak?” he asked.

Legal notice to Revanth Reddy

Also mentioning that he has sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister for making allegations against him on TSPSC paper leak, KTR dared Revanth Reddy to hang him if he has done anything wrong, but not to mislead the youth by spreading false propaganda against him.

On the other hand, KTR said that BRS wasn’t going to Jantar Mantar to protest with the students because the issue would get hijacked if political parties started joining the students’ protest.

Also calling upon the students not to let their struggle end with just a protest, KTR assured that he will support any protest or movement in the state till the NEET paper leak and educational reforms in the country arrive at a logical conclusion.

Students, irrespective of political parties and organisations, participated in unprecedented numbers at the Dharna Chowk protest of BRS.