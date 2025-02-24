Modi met Trump only to save Adani: CPI secretary Narayana

Amaravathi: Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary K Narayana has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of the United States was only to save Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani from the alleged corruption charges.

In November last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission had charged Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Cyril Cabanes, an executive of Azure Power Global Ltd., for conduct arising out of a massive bribery scheme.

In a parallel action, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani and Cabanes, among other individuals connected to Adani Green and Azure Power.

Adani is being indicted by the US Department of Justice for his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable solar power contracts.

Adani has been accused of corruption in connection with power purchase agreements made during the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

In a video released by Narayana from the US on Sunday, he said that Modi met US President Donald Trump in Washington, and also Tesla founder Elon Musk during his tour, alleging that Adani benefited by Rs 2 lakh crore through the power agreements, which was a burden on the people of AP.

He said that Trump, Musk and Adani were all corporate giants, and alleged that Modi was trying to dilute the case against Adani in the US.

Also Read BJP leader Anurag Thakur faces backlash after viral photo with Shahid Afridi

He added that Modi making tall claims of ending corruption in the country, while also inviting Trump to India wasn’t right, stating that such developments risked portraying India as a stakeholder in corruption at an international level.