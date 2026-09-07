CM Revanth asks communists to join hands, calls Modi ‘dangerous’

Hyderabad: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most dangerous person”, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 7, exhorted the communist parties in the states to join hands with the ruling Congress to “fight” against Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

Addressing a memorial meeting of the late Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) Sarampalli Malla Reddy, the Telangana CM alleged that the BJP has adopted new tactics to win elections as the ruling national party failed to win trust of the people in a democratic manner. “The union government was deleting anti-BJP votes under the guise of ‘SIR’. SCs, STs, and minorities were the main target in the deletion of the votes,” he claimed, according to a press release from the CM’s office.

Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of replicating the “West Bengal strategy” in Telangana by systematically removing anti-BJP votes in every polling booth. “The BJP was conspiring to delete one crore votes in Telangana . Private agencies were also engaged to conduct surveys and delete votes,” the CM stated.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

BJP using Election Commission to execute political agends

The Telangana CM criticized the BJP for “exploiting” the Election Commission for allegedly executing its political agenda and questioned the opposition BRS for “maintaining” silence on vote theft in the SIR. Appealing to the Communist parties to support the Congress fight against “vote theft”, the CM asserted that PM Modi’s defeat will be the victory of the communists who should also safeguard voting rights of the poor.

“We should be united and fight against Modi in the country. Elections and fundamental rights of the poor are different aspects”, the CM said. He also commended the communists have long been fighting for the rights of the poor and that the “red flag” gives the poor a sense of reassurance and confidence.

CM Revanth also said that the Congress party addressed every issue raised by the communists, who he stated also fought for the rights of the landless poor to receive minimum wages. “It was the Congress party that enacted the Minimum Wages Act. The left parties have fought for the principle of ‘land to the tiller’ and the Congress government distributed 24.56 lakh acres of assigned land. 10 lakh acres are currently owned by Adivasis. This represents the Congress party’s solution to the struggles waged by Communists.” he added.

The CM remembered the services of Sarampalli Malla Reddy who rose from a remote area to the national stage and dedicated his life to the cause of farmers. Malla Reddy’s death earlier this month is an irreparable loss to the farming community, Revanth Reddy stated.